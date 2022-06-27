UrduPoint.com

China's Industrial Profits Up 1 Pct In First Five Months

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:Profits of China's major industrial firms rose 1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

