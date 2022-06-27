- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
China's Industrial Profits Up 1 Pct In First Five Months
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:Profits of China's major industrial firms rose 1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
Recent Stories
PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation
Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today
Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..
The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan
Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..
Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Xi congratulates Petro on election as Colombian president11 minutes ago
-
Businesses, residents in Tokyo metropolitan area urged to save energy as temperature soars11 minutes ago
-
New Zealand reports 5,549 community cases of COVID-1911 minutes ago
-
S.Korea reports 3,429 new COVID-19 cases11 minutes ago
-
China's industrial profits see narrowed decline in May11 minutes ago
-
Planned strike threatens transportion in Australia's Sydney11 minutes ago
-
India reports 17,073 new COVID-19 cases21 minutes ago
-
Malaysia reports 2,003 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death21 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Monday21 minutes ago
-
Ecuador could halt oil production in 48 hours due to protests: official21 minutes ago
-
NE China on rainstorm alert, suspending trains, classes31 minutes ago
-
Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan Tuesday31 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.