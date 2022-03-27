BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Profits of China's major industrial firms rose 5 percent year on year in the first two months of 2022, official data showed on Sunday.

Industrial firms each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (3.14 million U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits reach 1.16 trillion yuan in the period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.