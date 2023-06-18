UrduPoint.com

China's Inner Mongolia Sees Decrease In Desertified, Sandified Land

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:The newly released results of the sixth official monitoring of desertification and sandification in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region show that the area of desertified and sandified land in the region continues to decrease.

The region's sixth monitoring process started in July 2019 and was completed at the end of 2021.

Ma Qiang, deputy director of the regional forestry and grassland department, said that compared with the results of the fifth monitoring, the area of desertified and sandified land in Inner Mongolia decreased by 24.

15 million mu (about 1.61 million hectares) and 14.59 million mu, respectively, with an average annual decrease of 4.83 million mu and 2.92 million mu.

At the same time, the amount of extremely severely desertified land decreased by 15.91 million mu, and the severely desertified land decreased by 18.51 million mu.

The amount of extremely severely sandified land decreased by 21.99 million mu, and severely sandified land decreased by 32.31 million mu, Ma said.

