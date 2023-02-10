UrduPoint.com

China's Inner Mongolia To Invest In Cultural Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

HOHHOT, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will allocate 240 million Yuan (about 35.35 million U.S. Dollars) of special funds this year to accelerate the recovery of its cultural tourism industry.

Inner Mongolia has specially formulated policies and measures to support the development of the cultural tourism industry, the regional government told a press briefing on Friday.

The tourism development fund of 200 million yuan will be used to award projects to build 5A tourist attractions, national tourism resorts, and national ski tourism resorts.

A special fund of 40 million yuan for cultural tourism commodities will support projects like physical stores of cultural tourism commodities, the development of cultural tourism commodities, and immersive performances.

