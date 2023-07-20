Open Menu

China's Installed Renewable Energy Capacity Surges In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China's installed renewable energy capacity surges in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's installed renewable energy capacity saw robust growth in the first half (H1) of the year amid the country's efforts to advance its green transition, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

By the end of June, the installed capacity of renewable energy reached about 1.32 billion kilowatts, surging 18.

2 percent compared with the same period last year, said the NEA.

In breakdown, the installed capacity of wind power expanded 13.7 percent year on year to 390 million kilowatts, while that of solar power stood at about 470 million kilowatts, representing a yearly increase of 39.8 percent.

The country's installed power generation capacity totaled about 2.71 billion kilowatts, rising 10.8 percent year on year, the NEA said.

Related Topics

Same June Billion Million

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

1 hour ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

12 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

13 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous