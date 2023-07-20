(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's installed renewable energy capacity saw robust growth in the first half (H1) of the year amid the country's efforts to advance its green transition, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

By the end of June, the installed capacity of renewable energy reached about 1.32 billion kilowatts, surging 18.

2 percent compared with the same period last year, said the NEA.

In breakdown, the installed capacity of wind power expanded 13.7 percent year on year to 390 million kilowatts, while that of solar power stood at about 470 million kilowatts, representing a yearly increase of 39.8 percent.

The country's installed power generation capacity totaled about 2.71 billion kilowatts, rising 10.8 percent year on year, the NEA said.