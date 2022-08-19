BEIJING, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :China's installed capacity of renewable energy registered year-on-year growth in July, according to the National Energy Administration, which has released energy figures for the January-July period.

As of the end of July, the capacity of wind power stood at around 340 million kilowatts, a 17.2 percent increase year on year, the administration said, while solar farms saw capacity hit 340 million kilowatts, an increase of 26.7 percent.

At the end of July, the country's total installed power generation capacity stood at about 2.

46 billion kilowatts, rising 8 percent from the previous year, the data shows.

The positive figures on renewable-energy capacity reflect the country's efforts to reach its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. China has announced that it aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country is forging ahead in renewable-energy development to improve its energy structure. According to an action plan released last year, it aims to increase the share of non-fossil energy consumption to around 25 percent by 2030.