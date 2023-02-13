UrduPoint.com

China's Insurance Asset Management Association Registers Product Scale Of Over 1 Trln Yuan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023

China's insurance asset management association registers product scale of over 1 trln yuan

BEIJING,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The value of products registered by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China, an organization for the country's insurance asset management industry, exceeded 1 trillion Yuan (about 147.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022.

Of the 529 projects registered during the period, 485 were registered for debt investment plans and 23 for equity investment plans, with the fund size reaching 871.18 billion yuan and 57.72 billion yuan respectively. The rest 21 were private equity insurance funds totaling 121.83 billion yuan.

By the end of 2022, the association had handled the registration of 2,882 products with a fund size totaling 6.33 trillion yuan.

