China's Insurance Sector Maintains Adequate Solvency

Published February 26, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's insurance sector maintained steady operation and adequate solvency in the last quarter of 2022, the country's banking and insurance regulator said.

The average comprehensive solvency ratio of the 181 insurers reviewed at a regulatory meeting was 196 percent by the end of last year, and their average core solvency ratio was 128.

4 percent, said the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The sector's solvency ratio has remained within an appropriate range, and the risks are generally controllable, the commission added.

