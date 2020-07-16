UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Insurance Sector Reports Premium Growth In First Half

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

China's insurance sector reports premium growth in first half

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :China's insurance industry is offering better support for economic development with generally controllable risks, the country's top insurance regulator said on Thursday.

In the first half of this year, premium income of life insurance firms rose by 6 percent year on year to 2 trillion Yuan (about 286 billion U.S. Dollars), said Wang Xuwen, an official with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

As of the end of last month, total assets of life insurers stood at 18.6 trillion yuan, up by 9.

6 percent from the start of this year.

To help combat the COVID-19 epidemic, over 1,400 products from some 70 life insurers extended insurance coverage for their consumers without extra premiums as of the end of May, he said.

Property insurance firms also saw stable growth with their premium income up by 7.6 percent year on year to 721.7 billion yuan in the first six months.

Compensation expenses of these firms came in at 335.39 billion yuan in the same period, climbing by 3.5 percent from a year ago, according to the CBIRC.

Related Topics

China Same May From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

36 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

51 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

56 minutes ago

ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing tra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.