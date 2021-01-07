China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher
BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.07 percent higher at 981.16 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.