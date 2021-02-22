UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index closes higher

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.01 percent higher at 978 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

