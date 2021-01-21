UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened higher at 980.71 points Thursday, higher from the previous close of 980.54 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market From P

Recent Stories

Former cricketers await start of Pakistan-South Af ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey seeks to enhance ties with ASEAN amid COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Federal Budget Deficit Totaled 3.8% of GD ..

8 minutes ago

Free pollen allergy relief camp held in sukkur

8 minutes ago

US Joins WHO's COVAX Coronavirus Vaccination Initi ..

11 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.