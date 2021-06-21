(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 983.64 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 983.09 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.