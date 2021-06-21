UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:40 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 983.64 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 983.09 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

3 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

13 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

16 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

46 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.