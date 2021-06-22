UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 984.44 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 983.95 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

