China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 987.89 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 985.42 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

