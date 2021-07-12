UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher

Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 987.44 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 986.72 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

