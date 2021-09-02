UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:20 AM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 993.17 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 992.79 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

