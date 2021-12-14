UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 991.53 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 991.44 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoverie ..

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel Monday

15 minutes ago
 EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in col ..

EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in collaboration with leading global ..

15 minutes ago
 Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement t ..

Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement to enable industrial growth in ..

30 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, ..

Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, US - Kremlin

36 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.