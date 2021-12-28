UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 992.91 points Tuesday, higher than the previous close of 992.77 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

21 minutes ago
 Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with ..

Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid

6 seconds ago
 Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in ..

Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in U.S. California

10 minutes ago
 Russian court considers shutting down top rights g ..

Russian court considers shutting down top rights group Memorial

10 minutes ago
 UK coronavirus cases top 12 million

UK coronavirus cases top 12 million

10 minutes ago
 Greece tightens restrictions as daily COVID-19 cas ..

Greece tightens restrictions as daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.