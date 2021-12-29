UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 992.91 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 992.77 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary dispels impression about mini-budg ..

Fawad Chaudhary dispels impression about mini-budget

6 minutes ago
 UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoy ..

UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoys unprecedented numbers

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

10 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.