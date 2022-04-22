UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.19 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 995.02 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

6 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

12 minutes ago
 Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 mo ..

Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 months

13 minutes ago
 Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.