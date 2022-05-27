UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 999.20 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 998.30 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

