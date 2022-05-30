UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 999 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 998.82 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

17 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

18 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

18 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

18 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.