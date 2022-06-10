UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.79 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 996.66 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

