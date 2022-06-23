UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Published June 23, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.1 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 996 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

