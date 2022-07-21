UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 997.89 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 997.09 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

