BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 998.17 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 997.66 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.