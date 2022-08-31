UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1001.23 points Wednesday, higher than the previous close of 1000.75 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

