China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,000.74 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 1,000.31 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

