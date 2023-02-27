UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday-- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 993.97 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 993.96 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

