BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 980.41 points Friday, edging down from the previous close of 980.47 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.