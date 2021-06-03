UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 985.07 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 985.28 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

