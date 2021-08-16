UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.82 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 990.91 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

