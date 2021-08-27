UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Friday

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:51 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.81 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 991.16 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

