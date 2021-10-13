BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 988.69 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 989.17 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.