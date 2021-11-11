UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 990.71 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 991.1 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

