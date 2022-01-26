UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 999.61 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 999.77 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

