China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.19 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 996.94 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

>