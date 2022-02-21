UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.55 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 996.95 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

>