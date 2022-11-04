UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 999.80 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 999.89 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

