China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.83 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 994.85 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

