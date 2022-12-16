UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.70 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 994.79 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

