China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 996.49 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 996.69 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

