China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday

January 16, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.4 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 995.63 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

