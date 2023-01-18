UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 994.4 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 994.71 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

