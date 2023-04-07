(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.29 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 995.42 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.