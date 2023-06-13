UrduPoint.com

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,003.22 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 1,003.24 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

