China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,005.30 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 1,005.58 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

