Open Menu

China's Internet Firms Report Faster Profit Growth In First 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:31 PM

China's internet firms report faster profit growth in first 5 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :China's major internet companies and related services companies saw notable profit increases in the first five months of the year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology showed.

Profits of these companies surged 43 percent year on year to 57.62 billion Yuan (about 7.99 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, the data showed.

The combined business revenue of these companies stood at 531 billion yuan, up 2.8 percent year on year.

Major internet companies and related services companies are those with an annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

4 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

19 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous