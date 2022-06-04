UrduPoint.com

China's Internet Security Market Records Rapid Expansion: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China's internet security market records rapid expansion: report

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :China's internet security consulting services market registered robust growth in 2021 and is expected to continue steady expansion in the coming years, an industry report shows.

Last year, the market size was about 1.3 billion U.S.

dollars, soaring 42 percent year on year, said the report from the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC estimates that the market will reach 3.2 billion Dollars by 2026, with a five-year compound growth rate at 19 percent.

In recent years, internet security consulting has become a vital service for many internet users, providing professional solutions in network planning and building, testing and evaluation as well as emergency response, according to the report.

